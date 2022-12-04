Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Position Boosted by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,352,000 after purchasing an additional 302,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,592,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,702,000 after purchasing an additional 178,170 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,477,000 after purchasing an additional 21,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,152,000 after purchasing an additional 167,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,274,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,238,000 after purchasing an additional 56,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.78.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $330.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $339.41.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.85%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,285.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,482,012.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,669,463 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.