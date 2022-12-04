Amgen Price Reaches $1.12 (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. During the last week, Amgen has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Amgen token can now be bought for $1.12 or 0.00006486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Amgen has a market cap of $110.97 million and $42,040.38 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Amgen alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $991.53 or 0.05796173 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.86 or 0.00507130 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,237.33 or 0.30578747 BTC.

About Amgen

Amgen launched on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.11899151 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $52,312.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amgen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.