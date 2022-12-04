AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Short Interest Down 10.8% in November

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the October 31st total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 618,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.88. 437,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.29. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMN Healthcare Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Further Reading

