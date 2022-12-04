Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Trading Up 21.3% Over Last Week

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can now be purchased for about $3.70 or 0.00021667 BTC on popular exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $55.51 million and $8.53 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ampleforth Governance Token

Ampleforth Governance Token launched on April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,982,364 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official website is www.ampleforth.org.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

