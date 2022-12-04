Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Short Interest Down 15.2% in November

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the October 31st total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of Amryt Pharma stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. Amryt Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $11.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amryt Pharma by 225.5% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 6,060,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,474 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,562,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after buying an additional 490,922 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,375,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,272,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 631,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 31,746 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMYT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.

