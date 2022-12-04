Analysts Issue Forecasts for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

NYSE:PLYM opened at $20.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.42 million, a PE ratio of -26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently -110.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Boston Partners raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 57,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 63.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 73.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

