Analysts Set ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) PT at $13.37

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.37.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAVMY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from €13.00 ($13.40) to €16.00 ($16.49) in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €12.25 ($12.63) to €13.00 ($13.40) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.70 ($14.12) to €15.50 ($15.98) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €16.00 ($16.49) to €15.00 ($15.46) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $12.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.47. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

