Analysts Set Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Price Target at $19.67

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIGL. HC Wainwright began coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vigil Neuroscience from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Vigil Neuroscience from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Performance

VIGL stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. Vigil Neuroscience has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $18.27. The firm has a market cap of $453.65 million and a P/E ratio of -1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 11,218 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,504,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

