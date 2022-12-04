Analysts Set Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Price Target at $19.67

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.67.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIGL. HC Wainwright began coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vigil Neuroscience from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Vigil Neuroscience from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.
VIGL stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. Vigil Neuroscience has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $18.27. The firm has a market cap of $453.65 million and a P/E ratio of -1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88.
Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.
