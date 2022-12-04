Analyzing Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) and American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) and American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Exact Sciences and American Shared Hospital Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exact Sciences $1.77 billion 4.66 -$595.63 million ($4.10) -11.31 American Shared Hospital Services $17.63 million 1.03 $190,000.00 $0.21 14.02

American Shared Hospital Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exact Sciences. Exact Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Shared Hospital Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exact Sciences 0 4 8 0 2.67 American Shared Hospital Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Exact Sciences and American Shared Hospital Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Exact Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $64.86, suggesting a potential upside of 39.90%. Given Exact Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Exact Sciences is more favorable than American Shared Hospital Services.

Profitability

This table compares Exact Sciences and American Shared Hospital Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exact Sciences -35.73% -22.10% -11.06% American Shared Hospital Services 6.71% 5.78% 3.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.7% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Shared Hospital Services has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Shared Hospital Services beats Exact Sciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services. The company's pipeline products focus on enhancing the Cologuard test's performance characteristics and developing blood and other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About American Shared Hospital Services

(Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia. It also provides financing services for Leksell Gamma Knife units. In addition, the company offers proton beam radiation therapy services in Orlando, Florida and Long Beach, California, as well as offers planning, installation, reimbursement, and marketing support services to its customers. As of December 31, 2021, it had 115 operating Gamma Knife units located in the United States, as well as two in South America in Lima, Peru and Guayaquil, Ecuador. The company also operates one PBRT system. American Shared Hospital Services was founded in 1980 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.