Analyzing Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) and Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH)

Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating) and Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Swvl and Bread Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swvl $38.35 million 1.15 -$141.42 million N/A N/A Bread Financial $3.27 billion 0.61 $801.00 million $7.48 5.32

Bread Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Swvl.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Swvl has a beta of -1.17, meaning that its share price is 217% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bread Financial has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Swvl and Bread Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swvl 0 1 2 0 2.67 Bread Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40

Swvl presently has a consensus price target of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 1,206.31%. Bread Financial has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.23%. Given Swvl’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Swvl is more favorable than Bread Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.9% of Swvl shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Bread Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bread Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Swvl and Bread Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swvl N/A N/A N/A Bread Financial 9.43% 18.52% 1.93%

Summary

Bread Financial beats Swvl on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swvl

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit. The company also manages and services the loans it originates for private label, co-brand, and general-purpose credit card programs and Bread BNPL (installment loans, split-pay) products; and provides marketing, and data and analytics services. In addition, it offers an enhanced digital suite that includes a unified software development kit, which provides access to its suite of products, as well as promotes credit payment options earlier in the shopping experience. Further, the company through Bread, a digital payments platform and robust suite of application programming interfaces allows merchants and partners to integrate online point-of-sale financing and other digital payment products, including installment and split-pay solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Data Systems Corporation and changed its name to Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. in March 2022. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

