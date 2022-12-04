AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.83.

ANAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim upgraded AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $776.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of -0.03. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $37.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.30.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.71). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 3,003.32%. The company had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 81,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

