Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Short Interest Update

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 68,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Anghami Stock Down 5.3 %

ANGH stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. Anghami has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $33.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66.

Get Anghami alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Anghami during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anghami during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anghami during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Anghami

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anghami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anghami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.