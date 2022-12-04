Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the October 31st total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 869,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 275.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 42.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AIRC. BMO Capital Markets lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Down 0.5 %

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE AIRC traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $37.67. The company had a trading volume of 422,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,416. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.