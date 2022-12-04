Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,390,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the October 31st total of 9,940,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,540,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629,405 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,932,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,229 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter valued at $21,557,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,495,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AIV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

AIV stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.25. 485,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

