Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. (NYSE:APN) Short Interest Update

Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. (NYSE:APN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Apeiron Capital Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,225. Apeiron Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Apeiron Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Apeiron Capital Investment by 45.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 11,255 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Apeiron Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at $1,002,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apeiron Capital Investment by 45.4% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 141,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 44,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Apeiron Capital Investment by 227,699.0% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 227,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

About Apeiron Capital Investment

Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the financial technology, media, gaming and financial services, and wealth-advisory and asset management industries.

