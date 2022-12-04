Apollo Currency Self Reported Market Cap Hits $14.31 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $14.31 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00080636 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00060345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00025338 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000267 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

