AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Short Interest Update

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 585,600 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the October 31st total of 683,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at AppFolio

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $58,102.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 16,197 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $1,680,762.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,454,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,419 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,232. 22.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AppFolio Stock Up 1.6 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APPF. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of AppFolio from $143.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AppFolio to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $120.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.06 and a 200 day moving average of $104.01. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $79.92 and a 52 week high of $129.38.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.38. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 17.72% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $125.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Featured Articles

