Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Coverage Initiated at Chardan Capital

Analysts at Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Applied Molecular Transport Trading Up 18.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTI opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $45.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Molecular Transport has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $16.14.

Insider Activity at Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport ( NASDAQ:AMTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Aaron Vandevender purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 212,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,659. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Molecular Transport

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 0.3% during the first quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 9,098,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,423,000 after acquiring an additional 23,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after acquiring an additional 114,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 41.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,350,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 395,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 147,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

