Aragon Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $94.31 Million (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Aragon has a total market cap of $94.31 million and $143.89 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can currently be bought for about $2.18 or 0.00012774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aragon has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,007.75 or 0.05928952 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.19 or 0.00503883 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,197.31 or 0.30382968 BTC.

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to manage these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network.ANT — the Aragon Network Token — was introduced in 2017 as the governance token of the Aragon Network. ANT was one of the first tokens to adopt the MiniMe standard, being governance-enabled out of the box. MiniMe stores block-per-block snapshots of token balances. That way, votes can be properly counted and no one can vote twice with the same tokens.Aragon is now introducing ANTv2: a new version of the token that is 3x cheaper to transfer and supports gasless transfers.ANTv2 will also support voting, but all the logic doesn’t need to be on-chain like ANTv1 making it cheaper to transfer. Thanks to the adoption of off-chain voting, ANTv2 is extremely lightweight.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

