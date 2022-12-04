Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,150,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the October 31st total of 8,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:ABR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,836. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 41.12 and a current ratio of 41.12. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88.
Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity
In other news, Director William C. Green purchased 9,255 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $142,156.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,068.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1,614.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Arbor Realty Trust
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arbor Realty Trust (ABR)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.