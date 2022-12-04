Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,150,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the October 31st total of 8,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ABR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,836. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 41.12 and a current ratio of 41.12. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

ABR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

In other news, Director William C. Green purchased 9,255 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $142,156.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,068.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1,614.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

