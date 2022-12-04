Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

ACHR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Archer Aviation from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Maria Pinelli sold 13,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $39,533.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,033 shares in the company, valued at $59,297.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,516,317 shares of company stock worth $4,286,147 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the second quarter worth about $26,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 1,114.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACHR opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. Archer Aviation has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 14.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

