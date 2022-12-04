Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Short Interest Update

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the October 31st total of 6,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.4 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,558,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,178. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $62.06 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The company has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.05 and its 200 day moving average is $85.64.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 610,829 shares of company stock worth $56,503,554 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,849,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,132,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,111,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 381.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.