Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Shares Acquired by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,547,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 69,510 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 0.07% of Ardmore Shipping worth $17,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 8,793.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 15,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

ASC stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The stock has a market cap of $639.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

