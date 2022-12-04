Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $9,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Trading Up 1.2 %

Cigna Announces Dividend

NYSE:CI opened at $327.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $198.08 and a one year high of $331.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $306.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.32.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.