Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Buys 424 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. MSCI accounts for about 1.8% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of MSCI worth $23,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 18,898.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,918,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898,095 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,473,000 after purchasing an additional 761,126 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in MSCI by 312.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after buying an additional 646,050 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in MSCI by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,620,000 after buying an additional 251,686 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 953.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,182,000 after buying an additional 210,900 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MSCI. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $521.56.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $518.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $646.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $456.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.