Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 155,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,000. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises about 1.0% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Horizon Therapeutics Public at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,138,801,000 after purchasing an additional 190,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,835,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,455,645,000 after purchasing an additional 827,583 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth $744,453,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,652,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,605,000 after purchasing an additional 537,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,928,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,364,000 after purchasing an additional 283,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $104.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $117.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HZNP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

