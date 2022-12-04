Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 155,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,000. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises about 1.0% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Horizon Therapeutics Public at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,138,801,000 after purchasing an additional 190,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,835,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,455,645,000 after purchasing an additional 827,583 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth $744,453,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,652,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,605,000 after purchasing an additional 537,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,928,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,364,000 after purchasing an additional 283,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $104.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $117.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.