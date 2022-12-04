Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Decreases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,711 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 85,658 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Comcast by 550.0% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.86 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $53.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.69.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.52.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

