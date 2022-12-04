Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Has $16 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 1.2% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $16,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 529.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $435.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $372.66 and its 200-day moving average is $368.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $664.70.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at $23,831,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

