Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Purchases 1,028 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.8% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 21.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 312,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $796,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.7% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $858.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $788.44 and a 200-day moving average of $711.40. The company has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $870.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $819.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,827 shares of company stock worth $20,585,843. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

