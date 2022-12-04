Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $85.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $169.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,360 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

