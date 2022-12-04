Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Raises Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,479 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.33.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $321.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $304.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $202.00 and a 12 month high of $323.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

