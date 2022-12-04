Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Sells 78,083 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,448 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 78,083 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in Adobe by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in Adobe by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Adobe by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $341.53 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $675.21. The firm has a market cap of $158.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $405.42.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

