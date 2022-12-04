Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Acquires 128,739 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,739 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 3.36% of Viad worth $19,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VVI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Viad by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Viad by 347.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viad in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Viad during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VVI stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.78. Viad Corp has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VVI. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

