Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,355,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276,477 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 2.20% of Ring Energy worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ring Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ring Energy by 252.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ring Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ring Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ring Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REI stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $467.42 million, a P/E ratio of -89.30 and a beta of 2.13.

Ring Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:REI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Ring Energy had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $94.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.27 million. On average, analysts predict that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

