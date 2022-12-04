Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Buys 726,461 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,861,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 726,461 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Infinera worth $15,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Infinera by 7.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 200,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 13,207 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in Infinera by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Infinera by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,279,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,017,000 after buying an additional 401,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Infinera by 23.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 234,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 44,808 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFN opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Infinera Co. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $9.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $390.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

