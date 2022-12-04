Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $12.18 Million Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 639,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,802 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.15% of Newell Brands worth $12,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,045,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,243 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Newell Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,145,000 after buying an additional 1,330,465 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,569,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,320,000 after buying an additional 1,318,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,705,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,757,000 after buying an additional 940,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $12.99 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

