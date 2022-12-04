Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $14.40 Million Position in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 997,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,039 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $14,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Xperi by 85.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Xperi by 51.5% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Xperi in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Xperi by 8.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. Xperi Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51.

Several research firms have commented on XPER. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xperi in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

