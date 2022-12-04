Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $8.06 Million Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $8,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $58.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.99. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $63.06.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 82.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWE. StockNews.com began coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NorthWestern from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NorthWestern from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Insider Transactions at NorthWestern

In other news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $90,529.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $90,529.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $216,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,430,195.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,502 shares of company stock valued at $663,637. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NorthWestern

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.