Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Increases Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,281,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 83,295 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 1.45% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $16,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 14,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 27.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Armada Hoffler Properties

In other news, Director James C. Cherry acquired 7,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.33 per share, with a total value of $156,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,960. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.71. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AHH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

