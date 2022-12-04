Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Purchases 31,234 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,794 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,234 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Ciena worth $10,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter worth $108,564,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,597,000 after acquiring an additional 700,258 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,626,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,252,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,787,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet cut Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.95 million. Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $42,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $141,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 235,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,479,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $42,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,651 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

