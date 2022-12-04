Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Short Interest Update

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 717,200 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the October 31st total of 844,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Down 1.2 %

Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.00. 223,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.71. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 95.00%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director James C. Cherry acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.33 per share, for a total transaction of $156,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 14,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AHH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

