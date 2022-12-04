Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €3.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.09) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AT1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.10 ($3.20) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €2.00 ($2.06) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays set a €2.70 ($2.78) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.40 ($2.47) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €3.80 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Aroundtown Price Performance

Shares of ETR AT1 opened at €2.43 ($2.51) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a PE ratio of 4.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €1.73 ($1.79) and a 1-year high of €5.74 ($5.92). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of €2.95.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.