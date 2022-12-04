Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) PT Lowered to $59.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.85) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARWR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.89.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.37. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $584,805.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,085. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 36,984 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 139,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.