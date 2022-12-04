Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.28)-$(0.27) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.29). The company issued revenue guidance of $144-146 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.12 million. Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.15–$1.14 EPS.

Asana Trading Down 10.5 %

NYSE ASAN opened at $16.19 on Friday. Asana has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.67.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). Asana had a negative net margin of 79.14% and a negative return on equity of 267.38%. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Asana will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASAN shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Asana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Asana from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Asana to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.05.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,194.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,445,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,194.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at $14,445,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326 in the last three months. 61.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Asana by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Stories

