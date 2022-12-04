Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.28)-$(0.27) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.29). The company issued revenue guidance of $144-146 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.12 million. Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.15–$1.14 EPS.
Asana Trading Down 10.5 %
NYSE ASAN opened at $16.19 on Friday. Asana has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.67.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). Asana had a negative net margin of 79.14% and a negative return on equity of 267.38%. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Asana will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,194.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,445,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,194.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at $14,445,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326 in the last three months. 61.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Asana
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Asana by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
