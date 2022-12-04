ASD Trading 5.7% Lower This Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. In the last week, ASD has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a market capitalization of $49.61 million and $2.00 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0751 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,116.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010607 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035995 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00040065 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005787 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021199 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00241905 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.07604224 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,923,402.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

