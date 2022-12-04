Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 752,600 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the October 31st total of 838,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 390,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Ashland Stock Up 0.2 %
ASH stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.58. 241,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.66. Ashland has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $114.36.
Ashland Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.27%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.63.
Ashland Company Profile
Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.
