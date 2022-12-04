ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ASOMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut ASOS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 900 ($10.77) to GBX 800 ($9.57) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC downgraded ASOS from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on ASOS in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ASOS from GBX 740 ($8.85) to GBX 720 ($8.61) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,001.89.

ASOS Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ASOMY stock opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Further Reading

