Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 908,600 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the October 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZPN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.40.

Aspen Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

AZPN traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.99. 186,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,474. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $135.48 and a 52 week high of $263.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $250.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 21.55%. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 84.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total value of $558,256.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total value of $558,256.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 261,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,256,000 after acquiring an additional 22,223 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

