Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 135 to SEK 140 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Societe Generale upgraded Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Pareto Securities lowered Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Copco has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.94.

Atlas Copco Stock Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

