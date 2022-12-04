Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 22,282 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,282 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $30,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,461,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,420,926,000 after purchasing an additional 257,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,957,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,114,000 after buying an additional 406,793 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,231 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,870 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $110.18. 3,393,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,931,251. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.86. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $129.99.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

